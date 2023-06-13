EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC cut its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. EQT accounts for 1.4% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in EQT by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in EQT by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in EQT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 34.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

EQT stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.94. The company had a trading volume of 810,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,748,421. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

