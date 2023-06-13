EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.59.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

EQT Trading Down 0.6 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. EQT has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

