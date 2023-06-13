EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Susquehanna

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered EPAM Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $337.50.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $217.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

