EnWave (CVE:ENW) Trading Down 12.2%

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. 84,115 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 42,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

EnWave Trading Down 12.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. EnWave had a negative net margin of 35.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.90%. The business had revenue of C$4.64 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnWave Co. will post 0.0027756 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

