Enterprise Financial Services Corp Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,506 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,904 shares of company stock valued at $631,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $205.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

