Enterprise Financial Services Corp Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 813 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $474.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $381.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.09. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $478.04. The company has a market cap of $217.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.83.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

