Enterprise Financial Services Corp Reduces Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Ameren by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ameren by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Ameren by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Insider Activity

Ameren Price Performance

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $83.52 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.54.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.