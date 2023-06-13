Enterprise Financial Services Corp Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 396.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.8 %

NVDA opened at $394.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $419.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,591 shares of company stock worth $48,950,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

