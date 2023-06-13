Enterprise Financial Services Corp Invests $202,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fiserv by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,081 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,528 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,883,625. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens upped their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $116.82 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

