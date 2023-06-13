Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $786,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,506 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,867,000 after buying an additional 750,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after buying an additional 3,841,840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,856,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,154,248,000 after buying an additional 407,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,916,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $939,440,000 after buying an additional 1,214,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $205.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,904 shares of company stock valued at $631,046. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

