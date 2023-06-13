Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $691,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $445.31 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $283.11 and a 12-month high of $454.95. The company has a market capitalization of $422.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $410.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

