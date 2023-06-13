Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $278.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.97 and a 200-day moving average of $292.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

