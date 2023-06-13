Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $500,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.2 %

ENB opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.01.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.