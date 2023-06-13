Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,740,000 after purchasing an additional 61,022 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $459,875,000 after purchasing an additional 190,321 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $201.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.