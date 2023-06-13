Enterprise Financial Services Corp Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Target by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 22,888 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 614,610 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $91,601,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

