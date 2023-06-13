Enterprise Financial Services Corp Buys 57 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $447,098,000 after purchasing an additional 99,144 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.4 %

CI opened at $266.99 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.27.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.