Enterprise Financial Services Corp Buys 196 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 33.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

3M Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $101.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.57 and a 200-day moving average of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

