Enterprise Financial Services Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of T opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

