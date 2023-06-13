Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 265.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

ESGRP traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. 7,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,376. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64.

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

