Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Patient Capital Management LLC

Patient Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up about 4.3% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 333,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 44,370 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 966,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 355,838 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 170,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 33,081 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 271,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 36,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,878,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,725,020. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ET. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

