Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Purchased by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,723,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Energy Recovery makes up about 3.5% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Avenir Corp owned about 3.08% of Energy Recovery worth $35,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Energy Recovery by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Energy Recovery by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERII. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Recovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 868,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,406,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERII traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,737. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 158.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Energy Recovery’s revenue was down 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

