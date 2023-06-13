Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is Intact Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,238,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 289,340 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 2.1% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Enbridge worth $48,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,327,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,695,000 after buying an additional 2,227,425 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Enbridge by 99.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,944,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,429,000 after buying an additional 1,469,957 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,722,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,364,000 after buying an additional 1,305,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.91. 336,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,452,174. The firm has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.01.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

