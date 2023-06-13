Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.5% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE EMR traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.07. 2,021,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,485,784. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

