Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $234,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.