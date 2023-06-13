Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Short Interest Update

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, an increase of 121.4% from the May 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ELOX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.73. 9,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,724. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $12.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.75.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.33). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 179,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

