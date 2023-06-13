ELIS (XLS) 1-Day Volume Tops $86,586.80

ELIS (XLS) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. ELIS has a market cap of $7.64 million and approximately $86,586.80 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ELIS has traded 62.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019650 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00015570 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,885.42 or 1.00091010 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002504 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04329568 USD and is down -27.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,689.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.