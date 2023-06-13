Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,552 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of Eli Lilly and worth $221,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $445.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $422.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $410.37 and its 200-day moving average is $368.64. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.11 and a 52-week high of $454.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

