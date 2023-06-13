Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Short Interest Up 596.3% in May

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 596.3% from the May 15th total of 369,100 shares. Currently, 16.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Elevation Oncology Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELEV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,991. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. Elevation Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $5.89.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 427.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELEV shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

