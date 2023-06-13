Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ELD. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares set a C$17.00 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$13.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.87 and a 1-year high of C$16.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.30, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

