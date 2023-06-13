EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) Short Interest Update

EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the May 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EHAVE Stock Performance

Shares of EHAVE stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,032. EHAVE has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About EHAVE

ehave, Inc engages in the development of a mental health data platform that integrates with their proprietary and third-party assessment and therapeutic digital applications. It focuses on MegaTeam and Ninja Reflex, a clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for enhanced patient engagement and data modeling.

