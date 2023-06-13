EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Short Interest Update

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 322.2% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EG Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of EG Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.31. 206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,257. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. EG Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EG Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EG Acquisition by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in EG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,563,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in EG Acquisition by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in EG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EG Acquisition

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

