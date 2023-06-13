EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the May 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFHTR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. 1,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,857. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFHTR. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I by 33.0% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 664,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

