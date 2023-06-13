Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 1.1% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,206,785,000 after acquiring an additional 604,269 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,052,000 after acquiring an additional 799,376 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 115,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $903,771,000 after acquiring an additional 205,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,108,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $85.57 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average of $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $588,835.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 172,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,260,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,926 shares of company stock valued at $16,657,646. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.