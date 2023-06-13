Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

EDUC opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.90. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDUC. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter worth $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Educational Development in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Educational Development by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the PaperPie and Publishing segments. The PaperPie segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

