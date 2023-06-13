EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 210.7% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Trading Up 0.6 %

EDPFY stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.24. 15,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,133. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $38.87 and a 1-year high of $57.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity and supply of gas. It operates through the following segments: Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

