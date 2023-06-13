EdgeRock Capital LLC Sells 116 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

EdgeRock Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 787,630 shares of company stock worth $32,162,218. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.64. The stock had a trading volume of 27,420,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,486,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average of $101.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

