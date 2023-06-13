EdgeRock Capital LLC Purchases 824 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 17,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,050 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,523,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,158 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 430.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,161,000 after acquiring an additional 918,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.9 %

CVX stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.39. 7,159,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,206,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $298.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.25. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.11.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

