EdgeRock Capital LLC Buys 307 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,523 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.4% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 222,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,522,000 after purchasing an additional 94,876 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 140,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,109,863 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,096,308,000 after purchasing an additional 854,994 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,591 shares of company stock worth $48,950,250. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $7.12 on Monday, reaching $394.82. The stock had a trading volume of 38,871,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,557,191. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $419.38. The company has a market cap of $975.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

