Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.64.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.47. 962,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,648. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $181.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.62 and its 200 day moving average is $159.13.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,986. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

