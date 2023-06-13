ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

ECN Capital Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ECN opened at C$3.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$2.34 and a twelve month high of C$7.29. The stock has a market cap of C$781.58 million, a PE ratio of -28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$71.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.28 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.2176271 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECN Capital Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ECN shares. Raymond James downgraded ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities cut ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.78.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

See Also

