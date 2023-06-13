ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
ECN Capital Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of ECN opened at C$3.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$2.34 and a twelve month high of C$7.29. The stock has a market cap of C$781.58 million, a PE ratio of -28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11.
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$71.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.28 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.2176271 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
