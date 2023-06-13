Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in May

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ebara Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of EBCOY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.14. 6,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,703. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. Ebara has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $24.14.
Ebara Company Profile
