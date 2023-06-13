Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in May

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ebara Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of EBCOY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.14. 6,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,703. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. Ebara has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $24.14.

Ebara Company Profile

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square/round type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

