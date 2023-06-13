Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Position Raised by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,347 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 3.41% of Eastman Chemical worth $333,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 17,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.3 %

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,271. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.91. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

