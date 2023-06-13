Earnest Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,133,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,581 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $90,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SQM traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.35. 87,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,345. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $60.21 and a 12-month high of $115.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average of $81.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.49). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $3.2237 per share. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $12.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQM. Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

