Earnest Partners LLC Trims Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,439 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Molina Healthcare worth $126,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH traded up $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $291.50. The stock had a trading volume of 55,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

