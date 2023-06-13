Earnest Partners LLC Trims Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,976,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,219 shares during the period. FormFactor accounts for 1.0% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 9.06% of FormFactor worth $155,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,957,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 73,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,774,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,808,000 after acquiring an additional 65,763 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,031,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,942,000 after acquiring an additional 80,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,722,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,520,000 after acquiring an additional 50,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,636,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,599,000 after acquiring an additional 554,753 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 28,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,250. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.75. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.97 and a beta of 1.22.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

