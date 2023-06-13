Earnest Partners LLC Sells 67,485 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,567,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67,485 shares during the period. BOX comprises approximately 1.3% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned 4.60% of BOX worth $204,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $344,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,533,900 shares in the company, valued at $40,633,011. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $344,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,533,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,633,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,370. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.39. 71,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,144. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 225.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.00.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

