Earnest Partners LLC Sells 62,893 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,996,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,893 shares during the quarter. Timken accounts for 0.9% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 2.75% of Timken worth $141,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Timken by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Timken by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Timken by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TKR traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $85.57. The company had a trading volume of 35,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,819. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.61%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

