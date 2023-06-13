Earnest Partners LLC Sells 29,135 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,854,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,135 shares during the period. Albany International makes up approximately 1.7% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Albany International worth $281,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Albany International by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Albany International by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Albany International by 1,344.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Albany International stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $91.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,938. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $115.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. Albany International had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

