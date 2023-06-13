Earnest Partners LLC Sells 21,568 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,535,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,568 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 4.11% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $131,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEIS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,056,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,837 shares of company stock worth $681,680. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.10. 14,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,741. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.41. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $108.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $425.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.13 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

