Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,439,638 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,818 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Rio Tinto Group worth $102,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $183,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $43,597,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RIO. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Rio Tinto Group Profile

NYSE:RIO traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.68. The stock had a trading volume of 760,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.07.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.